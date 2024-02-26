An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 73rd Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2024. The Ghostrider's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8259840
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-IA158-1151
|Resolution:
|7808x5205
|Size:
|27.84 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three variations of mobility aircraft land at MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT