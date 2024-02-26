A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb, 27, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. The 6th ARW employs 26 of Air Mobility Command’s 396 stratotankers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:15 Photo ID: 8259843 VIRIN: 240227-F-IA158-1245 Resolution: 3457x4321 Size: 8.99 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three variations of mobility aircraft land at MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.