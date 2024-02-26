Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three variations of mobility aircraft land at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb, 27, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. The 6th ARW employs 26 of Air Mobility Command’s 396 stratotankers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:15
    Photo ID: 8259844
    VIRIN: 240227-F-IA158-1259
    Resolution: 6894x4596
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Hurlburt Field
    KC-135
    Ghostrider
    AC-130J
    HC-27J

