NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award

On. Feb. 28, 2024, nearly 100 NEX Bahrain associates were in attendance to celebrate receiving the 2022 Bingham Award. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes NEXs for outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

