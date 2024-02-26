Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award [Image 1 of 4]

    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award

    BAHRAIN

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Feb. 28, 2024, William Darwin, Vice President European District, Navy Exchange Service Command, presented Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Bahrain and Mark Good, General Manager, NEX Bahrain with the 2022 Bingham Award. NSA Bahrain received the award in the sales over $45 million category. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award [Image 4 of 4], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Exchange Service Command; Naval Support Activity Bahrain

