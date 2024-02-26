On Feb. 28, 2024, William Darwin, Vice President European District, Navy Exchange Service Command, presented Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Bahrain and Mark Good, General Manager, NEX Bahrain with the 2022 Bingham Award. NSA Bahrain received the award in the sales over $45 million category. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:18 Photo ID: 8259739 VIRIN: 240228-N-QY289-1001 Resolution: 2268x3258 Size: 1.01 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award [Image 4 of 4], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.