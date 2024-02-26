NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award

On Feb. 28, 2024, William Darwin, Vice President European District, Navy Exchange Service Command, presented Mansoor Padanna, Services Operations Specialist, NEX Bahrain; Vickie Mackey, Softlines Divisional Manager, NEX Bahrain; Mark Good, General Manager, NEX Bahrain; Narad Ramsaran, Consumables Divisional Manager, NEX Bahrain; and Brian Nyhuis, Operations Divisional Manager, NEX Bahrain with their 2022 Bingham Award. NEX Bahrain received the award in the sales over $45 million category. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

