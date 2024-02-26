Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award [Image 2 of 4]

    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award

    BAHRAIN

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Feb. 28, 2024, William Darwin, Vice President European District, Navy Exchange Service Command, presented Mansoor Padanna, Services Operations Specialist, NEX Bahrain; Vickie Mackey, Softlines Divisional Manager, NEX Bahrain; Mark Good, General Manager, NEX Bahrain; Narad Ramsaran, Consumables Divisional Manager, NEX Bahrain; and Brian Nyhuis, Operations Divisional Manager, NEX Bahrain with their 2022 Bingham Award. NEX Bahrain received the award in the sales over $45 million category. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8259745
    VIRIN: 240222-N-QY289-1002
    Resolution: 2268x2778
    Size: 817.54 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award [Image 4 of 4], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award
    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award
    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award
    NEX Bahrain Receives its Bingham Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT