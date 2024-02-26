Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 3 of 6]

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon upon return from a routine flight mission within the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. The wing’s heritage jet, flown by Gaetke, honors the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing F-4 Phantom II flown by Col. Robin Olds during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    F-16
    crew chief
    Wolf Pack
    Wolf
    INDOPACOM

