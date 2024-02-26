Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon upon return from a routine flight mission within the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. The wing’s heritage jet, flown by Gaetke, honors the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing F-4 Phantom II flown by Col. Robin Olds during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:39 Photo ID: 8259268 VIRIN: 240105-F-EZ422-1046 Resolution: 1606x903 Size: 719.56 KB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.