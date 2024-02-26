Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6]

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Michael Batchelor, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, completes paperwork after executing a flight mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. After flight missions, pilots and crew chiefs ensure flight details are properly recorded to secure safe flight practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8259271
    VIRIN: 240105-F-EZ422-1433
    Resolution: 4340x2888
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16
    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16
    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16
    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage F-16
    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16
    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    F-16
    crew chief
    Wolf Pack
    Wolf
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT