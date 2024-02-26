Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Michael Batchelor, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, completes paperwork after executing a flight mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. After flight missions, pilots and crew chiefs ensure flight details are properly recorded to secure safe flight practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:37 Photo ID: 8259271 VIRIN: 240105-F-EZ422-1433 Resolution: 4340x2888 Size: 4.34 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.