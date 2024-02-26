Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, completes a routine training mission in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. The F-16 cockpit, and its bubble canopy, give the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision as well as greatly improved vision over the side and to the rear compared to its predecessors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:40 Photo ID: 8259267 VIRIN: 240105-F-EZ422-1241 Resolution: 3933x2617 Size: 3.47 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.