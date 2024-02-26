Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 5 of 6]

    Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, disembarks from an F-16 Fighting Falcon upon return from a flight mission within the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 5, 2023. Pilots assigned to 8th FW deliver airpower and showcase the United States' commitment to the iron clad U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:41
    VIRIN: 240105-F-EZ422-1328
    Location: KR
    This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    F-16
    crew chief
    Wolf Pack
    Wolf
    INDOPACOM

