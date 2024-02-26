Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, disembarks from an F-16 Fighting Falcon upon return from a flight mission within the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Jan. 5, 2023. Pilots assigned to 8th FW deliver airpower and showcase the United States' commitment to the iron clad U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:41 Photo ID: 8259270 VIRIN: 240105-F-EZ422-1328 Resolution: 4399x2927 Size: 4.58 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf flies 8th FW heritage tail F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.