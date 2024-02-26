U.S. Army Soldier with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company rucks up the western corridor for a Passage of Lines mission to attack B and C Company during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:46 Photo ID: 8259209 VIRIN: 240217-F-CV974-1480 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.17 MB Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC 24-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.