JPMRC 24-02

U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Ethan Fromme with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company adjust his night vision goggles (NVG) while conducting a Passage of Lines mission during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:46 Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US