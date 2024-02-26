U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Ethan Fromme with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company adjust his night vision goggles (NVG) while conducting a Passage of Lines mission during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 01:46
|Photo ID:
|8259222
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-CV974-1508
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|59.26 MB
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT