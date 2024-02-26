Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC 24-02 [Image 6 of 6]

    JPMRC 24-02

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldier with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment A company rucks up the western corridor for a Passage of Lines mission to attack B and C Company during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:46
    Photo ID: 8259223
    VIRIN: 240217-F-CV974-1492
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 63.27 MB
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 24-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPMRC 24-02
    JPMRC 24-02
    JPMRC 24-02
    JPMRC 24-02
    JPMRC 24-02
    JPMRC 24-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    USARAK
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Artic Angels
    JPMRC 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT