U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion 5th Infantry regiment carry an Ahkio sled while rucking during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:46 Photo ID: 8259214 VIRIN: 240217-F-CV974-1491 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 41.59 MB Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC 24-02 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.