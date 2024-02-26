JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training

A U.S. Army Soldier secures his boot gaiter while completing the cold weather gear check for CWIC training in preparation for Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

