A U.S. Army Soldier secures his boot gaiter while completing the cold weather gear check for CWIC training in preparation for Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 00:47
|Photo ID:
|8259166
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-CV974-1388
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|38.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT