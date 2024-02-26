U.S. Army Soldiers reorganize their cold weather gear after inspection for CWIC training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
This work, JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
