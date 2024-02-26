JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training

U.S. Army Soldiers reorganize their cold weather gear after inspection for CWIC training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US