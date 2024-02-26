Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 1 of 6]

    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers reorganize their cold weather gear after inspection for CWIC training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC leverages the unique joint training environments of its locations and offers allies and partners exceptional, multinational training opportunities in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 00:47
    Photo ID: 8259161
    VIRIN: 240206-F-CV974-1376
    Resolution: 6821x3837
    Size: 21.12 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training
    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training
    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training
    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training
    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training
    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    USARAK
    JSDF
    Artic Angels
    JPMRC 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT