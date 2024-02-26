Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 4 of 6]

    JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    Snow chains secured to a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, HMMWV, in preparation for Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2024. JPMRC facilitates unit readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and allows commanders to train their forces in the unique environments and conditions where they are most likely to campaign or be employed in the event of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    USARAK
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Artic Angels
    JPMRC 24-2

