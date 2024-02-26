U.S. Army Soldier Capt. Cameron Hite with Ops group Task Force three adjust his balaclava while waiting for cold weather gear inspection during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC generates readiness through tough, realistic training conditions that our forces are most likely to operate in and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 00:47
|Photo ID:
|8259165
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-CV974-1384
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|39.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
