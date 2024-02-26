U.S. Army Soldier Capt. Cameron Hite with Ops group Task Force three adjust his balaclava while waiting for cold weather gear inspection during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2024. JPMRC generates readiness through tough, realistic training conditions that our forces are most likely to operate in and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 00:47 Photo ID: 8259165 VIRIN: 240206-F-CV974-1384 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 39.87 MB Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC 24-02 CWIC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.