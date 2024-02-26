Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8257561 VIRIN: 240222-F-UK538-1105 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.56 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.