Sital Soni. Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations honorary commander, discusses leadership communication at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2024. The class was part of a leadership series coordinated by AFMAO’s resiliency team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8257561
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-UK538-1105
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.56 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
