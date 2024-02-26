Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Sital Soni, right, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations honorary commander, talks with Master Sgt. Omar Hall and Tech. Sgt. Teresa Williams during leadership bingo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2024. The goal of leadership bingo is to find Airmen who exemplify the leadership qualities on the Bingo card. Soni was invited to discuss leadership communication as part of AFMAO’s leadership series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    This work, Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

