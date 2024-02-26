Sital Soni, right, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations honorary commander, talks with Master Sgt. Omar Hall and Tech. Sgt. Teresa Williams during leadership bingo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2024. The goal of leadership bingo is to find Airmen who exemplify the leadership qualities on the Bingo card. Soni was invited to discuss leadership communication as part of AFMAO’s leadership series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication, by Jason Minto