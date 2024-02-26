Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication [Image 1 of 3]

    Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations hosts a leadership series class with Sital Soni, AFMAO’s honorary commander at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2024. Soni met with members of the AFMAO team to discuss leadership communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 09:30
    Photo ID: 8257559
    VIRIN: 240222-F-UK538-1047
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.22 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

