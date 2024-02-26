Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations hosts a leadership series class with Sital Soni, AFMAO’s honorary commander at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2024. Soni met with members of the AFMAO team to discuss leadership communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8257559
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-UK538-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.22 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander discusses leadership communication [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
