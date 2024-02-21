Low Cost Low Altitude Airdrops on Chièvres Drop Zone

U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron perform a training low cost low altitude (LCLA) airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. The LCLA airdrop is accomplished by dropping 80-500 pounds bundles with pre-packed expendable parachutes as a routine training for aircrews that support contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8257115
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-BD610-1040
|Resolution:
|8123x5415
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
