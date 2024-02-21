Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Low Cost Low Altitude Airdrops on Chièvres Drop Zone [Image 8 of 10]

    Low Cost Low Altitude Airdrops on Chièvres Drop Zone

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Group reach the drop zone as they perform a training low cost low altitude (LCLA) airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. The LCLA airdrop is accomplished by dropping 80-500 pounds bundles with pre-packed expendable parachutes as a routine training for aircrews that support contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024
    Photo ID: 8257114
    VIRIN: 240215-A-BD610-1035
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low Cost Low Altitude Airdrops on Chièvres Drop Zone [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

