Low Cost Low Altitude Airdrops on Chièvres Drop Zone

A bundle descends onto Chièvres Drop Zone as U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron perform a training low cost low altitude (LCLA) airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. The LCLA airdrop is accomplished by dropping 80-500 pounds bundles with pre-packed expendable parachutes as a routine training for aircrews that support contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

