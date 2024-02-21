Low Cost Low Altitude Airdrops on Chièvres Drop Zone

A former airstrip observation point lays in the foreground as U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Group fly from Germany to perform several training missions with their C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
