YIGO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - Heitaro Matsumoto, president of the Peace Ring of Guam Japan, pays his respects before the 13th Peace Memorial Ceremony at the South Pacific Memorial Park in Yigo, Feb. 24.



The Peace Ring of Guam is a non-profit organization dedicated to recovering the remains of Japanese soldiers killed in action in Guam during World War II. Matsumoto’s uncle was one of the fallen. The Peace Memorial is held to honor the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Guam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

