    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th Peace Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    13th Peace Memorial Ceremony

    GUAM

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    YIGO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - Members of the Peace Ring of Guam Japan and Peace Ring of Guam pay their respects to fallen soldiers during the 13th Peace Memorial Ceremony at the South Pacific Memorial Park, Feb. 24. The Peace Memorial is held to honor the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Guam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 21:48
    VIRIN: 240226-N-LS152-2872
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Peace Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Memorial
    Guam
    Peace

