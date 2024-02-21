YIGO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - Members of the Peace Ring of Guam Japan and Peace Ring of Guam pay their respects to fallen soldiers during the 13th Peace Memorial Ceremony at the South Pacific Memorial Park, Feb. 24. The Peace Memorial is held to honor the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Guam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

