YIGO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - Chief Abbot Ryujo Fujita and Ryugen Sato of Kawasakidaishi perform a Buddhist memorial service during the 13th Peace Memorial Ceremony at the South Pacific Memorial Park, Feb. 24. The Peace Memorial is held to honor the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Guam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

