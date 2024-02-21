YIGO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - (From left) Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hideaki Miyake, 8th Air Wing Flight Group commander; Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base; and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, gather following the 13th Peace Memorial Ceremony at the South Pacific Memorial Park, Feb. 24. The Peace Memorial is held to honor the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Guam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

