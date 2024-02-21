U.S. Air Force personnel run to care for simulated patients during Combat Lifesaver qualification course (Tier-2) as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Feb. 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. TCCC Combat Lifesaver is a 40-hour course designed to enhance skills for medical readiness during potential combat situations. Tier 2 skills equip Airmen with in-depth training required for ever-evolving threats within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:45
|Photo ID:
|8254967
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-BQ566-1145
|Resolution:
|6041x3686
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT