A U.S. Airman rescues a simulated patient during a Combat Lifesaver qualification course (Tier-2) as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Feb. 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the training, students endured a simulated combat scenario testing their ability to rescue casualties. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:45
|Photo ID:
|8254969
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-BQ566-1204
|Resolution:
|5300x3290
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
