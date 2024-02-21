A U.S. Airman rescues a simulated patient during a Combat Lifesaver qualification course (Tier-2) as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Feb. 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the training, students endured a simulated combat scenario testing their ability to rescue casualties. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:45 Photo ID: 8254969 VIRIN: 240223-F-BQ566-1204 Resolution: 5300x3290 Size: 6.21 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.