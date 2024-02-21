Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

U.S. Airmen carry a simulated injured patient to safety during a Combat Lifesaver qualification course (Tier-2) as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Feb. 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. TCCC Combat Lifesaver is a 40-hour course designed to enhance skills for medical readiness during potential combat situations.

Tier 2 skills equip Airmen with in-depth training required for ever-evolving threats within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

