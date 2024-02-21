Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 5 of 6]

    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Airman secures a perimeter during a Combat Lifesaver qualification course (Tier-2) as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training Feb. 23, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. TCCC Combat Lifesaver is a 40-hour course designed to enhance skills for medical readiness during potential combat situations. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:45
    Photo ID: 8254971
    VIRIN: 240223-F-BQ566-1278
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.81 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training
    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training
    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training
    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training
    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training
    Airmen increase medical readiness during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    AFCENT
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT