Winners of the Fort Drum D-Series 2024 pose for a photo in front of a World War II-style 10th Mountain Division Soldier statue after the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Days parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8254051
|VIRIN:
|240224-A-UF517-3855
|Resolution:
|6159x4106
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|VAIL, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy Days Day 3 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
