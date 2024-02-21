Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy Days Day 3 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    Legacy Days Day 3 2024

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Winners of the Fort Drum D-Series 2024 pose for a photo in front of a World War II-style 10th Mountain Division Soldier statue after the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Days parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8254051
    VIRIN: 240224-A-UF517-3855
    Resolution: 6159x4106
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: VAIL, CO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy Days Day 3 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Ski
    History
    ARMY
    DSeriesXXIV

