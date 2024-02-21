Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy Days Day 3 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    Legacy Days Day 3 2024

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar (center), the senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division, waves to parade attendees during the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Days parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

