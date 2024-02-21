Legacy Days Day 3 2024

Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar (center), the senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division, waves to parade attendees during the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Days parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

