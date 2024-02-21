Legacy Days Day 3 2024

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division’s barbershop quartet, The Singing Tenth, perform one of the division’s classic songs, “90 Pounds of Rucksack,” after the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Days parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

