USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay

240221-N-EE352-1033 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Dayanara Rodriguez, from San Benito, Texas, preserves the deck on the bridgewing as part of ship’s preservation maintenance aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

