240221-N-EE352-1033 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Dayanara Rodriguez, from San Benito, Texas, preserves the deck on the bridgewing as part of ship’s preservation maintenance aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 03:50
|Photo ID:
|8253080
|VIRIN:
|240221-N-EE352-1033
|Resolution:
|2176x2720
|Size:
|823.35 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
