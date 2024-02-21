240221-N-EE352-1072 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Sailors practice applying gauze on a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in a classroom onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8253078 VIRIN: 240221-N-EE352-1072 Resolution: 3764x2509 Size: 805.64 KB Location: PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.