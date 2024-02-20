Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay

    PHILIPPINES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240221-N-EE352-1002 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Melissa Gunraj, from Bronx, New York, practices applying a rigid eye shield during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in a classroom onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 03:50
    Photo ID: 8253077
    VIRIN: 240221-N-EE352-1002
    Resolution: 3018x2414
    Size: 922.64 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay
    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay
    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay
    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Hopper
    (DDG 70)
    Subic Bay
    Routine Operations
    Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT