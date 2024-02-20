240221-N-EE352-1002 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Melissa Gunraj, from Bronx, New York, practices applying a rigid eye shield during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in a classroom onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 03:50
|Photo ID:
|8253077
|VIRIN:
|240221-N-EE352-1002
|Resolution:
|3018x2414
|Size:
|922.64 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
