USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay

240221-N-EE352-1002 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Melissa Gunraj, from Bronx, New York, practices applying a rigid eye shield during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in a classroom onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

