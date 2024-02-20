USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations in Subic Bay

240221-N-EE352-1013 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 21, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman James Graf, from Long Island, New York, welds a metal step bar on the portside bridge wing onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

