    USARPAC Sustainment Conference [Image 4 of 4]

    USARPAC Sustainment Conference

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Joint Force senior leaders gather for a photo during U.S. Army Pacific Sustainment Conference Feb. 22, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 18th Medical Command, USARPAC’s two-day sustainment conference had more than 100 senior leaders from the Joint Force to discuss logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:40
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Sustainment Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    logistics
    USARPAC
    Indo-Pacific

