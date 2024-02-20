Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Sustainment Conference [Image 3 of 4]

    USARPAC Sustainment Conference

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives opening remarks during U.S. Army Pacific Sustainment Conference Feb. 22, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 18th Medical Command, USARPAC’s two-day sustainment conference had more than 100 senior leaders from the Joint Force to discuss logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8252720
    VIRIN: 240222-A-JK517-1003
    Resolution: 6034x4310
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Sustainment Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Sustainment Conference
    USARPAC Sustainment Conference
    USARPAC Sustainment Conference
    USARPAC Sustainment Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    logistics
    USARPAC
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT