USARPAC Sustainment Conference

Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives opening remarks during U.S. Army Pacific Sustainment Conference Feb. 22, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 18th Medical Command, USARPAC’s two-day sustainment conference had more than 100 senior leaders from the Joint Force to discuss logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific.

