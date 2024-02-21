8th TSC, 18th MEDCOM host USARPAC Sustainment Conference

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 18th Medical Command hosted more than 30 stateside and Pacific-based units for the U.S. Army Pacific Sustainment Conference and Rehearsal Feb. 21-22 on Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



The two-day meeting included an overview of the Indo-Pacific theater, capability briefs by unit commanders, and long-term planning efforts that culminated with a sustainment rehearsal for a series of potential crises U.S. Army Pacific units could face in the ensuing years.



“It’s critical for us to get together and have conversations at depth so we can understand where our seams and gaps are,” said Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general, 8th TSC. “This conference really gets after that aim and ensures we’re having the appropriate dialogue, so we are prepared to fight and win in a contested logistics environment.”



The U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles Flynn directed USARPAC subordinate units to host a commodity-focused rehearsal of concept drill with stakeholders to ensure commanders understand their units’ roles and responsibilities across the area of operation.



With more than 100 senior leaders representing 30-plus organizations from the tactical to strategic level, the venue also provided Flynn the opportunity to have candid conversations with those in attendance.



Flynn addressed the group during the conference and set the tone by reinforcing the role of sustainment and protection in multi-domain operations in a contested environment. He went on to highlight that without reliable sustainment and protection, rockets and maneuver units are ineffective in the region.



Flynn went on to highlight the importance of conducting the ROC Drill against the growing problem set in the Indo-Pacific theater to ensure the Army enterprise is postured to support the joint force if needed. He concluded his comments with a word of appreciation acknowledging the coordination required to plan such an event.



As the conversation elevated in classification for the rehearsal of concept drill on day two, commanders walked away from the conference with a clearer picture of what it takes to sustain and protect the joint force across the Indo-Pacific theater.



“The collaboration and partnership demonstrated through the breadth and depth of participation in this rehearsal and conference are unprecedented and speak to the importance of sustainment in the Indo-Pacific theater,” said Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general, 18th MEDCOM. “The synergy achieved through the combined efforts of USARPACs Theater Sustainment and Medical Commands is a testament to our commitment to improving posture and enabling joint and combined forces freedom of maneuver across this theater.”



The 18th MEDCOM coordinates Health Service Support & Force Health Protection, sets the theater for medical operations, improves interoperability with allies and partners, and executes theater medical command and control to enable joint and combined forces freedom of maneuver in the Indo-Pacific.



The 8th TSC coordinates and integrates operational-level sustainment and supports rehearsals of brigade-level engineering, protection, and finance operations in support of Pathways 24 and joint operations within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to prepare the theater during competition.

