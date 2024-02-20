USARPAC Sustainment Conference

Sgt. 1st Class Gabriealla Jones, an operations noncommissioned officer with 8th Theater Sustainment Command, prepares a rehearsal of concept map as part of U.S. Army Pacific Sustainment Conference Feb. 20, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 18th Medical Command, USARPAC’s two-day sustainment conference had more than 100 senior leaders from the Joint Force to discuss logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific.

