Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base

Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike commander, meets with House Speaker Mike Johnson during Johnson’s visit to Barksdale Air Force Base, Feb 23, 2024. As part of his visit, Johnson also met with Airmen and families at Barksdale to learn firsthand about their quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

Date Taken: 02.23.2024
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US