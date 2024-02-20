Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Speaker Mike Johnson speaks with Airmen and their families about their quality of life at Barksdale Air Force Base, Feb 23, 2024. Johnson visited Barksdale Air Force Base to gain a deeper understanding of quality of life issues facing Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

