Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base

Col. Michael Maginness shakes hands with Speaker Mike Johnson as he arrives at Barksdale Air Force Base, Feb 23, 2024. During the visit, Johnson met with base leadership as well as Airmen and families to discuss the long-range strike mission and quality of life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

