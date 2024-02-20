Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 2 of 4]

    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Maginness shakes hands with Speaker Mike Johnson as he arrives at Barksdale Air Force Base, Feb 23, 2024. During the visit, Johnson met with base leadership as well as Airmen and families to discuss the long-range strike mission and quality of life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8252514
    VIRIN: 240223-F-KW266-1118
    Resolution: 4932x3281
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Speaker Mike Johnson visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2 BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    House Speaker Mike Johnson
    Air Force Barksdale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT