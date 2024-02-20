Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, talks to Poland Cyber Command members at 16th Air Force headquarters at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, June 26, 2023. In the era of Great Power Competition, collaborations on information domain capabilities with our ally, Poland, ensures a long-term competitiveness in IW — an imperative reason Kennedy and Polish Maj. Gen. Karol Molenda, Poland Cyber Command Commander, hosted each other and met with subject matter experts at their respective commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern)

