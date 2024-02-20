Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Matthew McGovern 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, talks to Poland Cyber Command members at 16th Air Force headquarters at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, June 26, 2023. In the era of Great Power Competition, collaborations on information domain capabilities with our ally, Poland, ensures a long-term competitiveness in IW — an imperative reason Kennedy and Polish Maj. Gen. Karol Molenda, Poland Cyber Command Commander, hosted each other and met with subject matter experts at their respective commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8251748
    VIRIN: 230626-F-YI823-1002
    Resolution: 4768x3584
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command
    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command
    Exercise Cyber Coalition 2023
    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Cyber Command
    Poland Cyber Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT