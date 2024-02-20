Personnel assigned to 16th Air Force pose for a photo during exercise Cyber Coalition 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 16, 2023. Every year participants work together through challenging, realistic scenarios to increase their resiliency and prepare for real-world cyber threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8251747
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-HE813-1122
|Resolution:
|5911x4729
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|TALLINN, 37, EE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cyber Coalition 2023 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT