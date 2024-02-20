Personnel assigned to 16th Air Force pose for a photo during exercise Cyber Coalition 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 16, 2023. Every year participants work together through challenging, realistic scenarios to increase their resiliency and prepare for real-world cyber threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Savage)

Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 Photo ID: 8251747 Resolution: 5911x4729 Location: TALLINN, 37, EE