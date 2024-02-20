U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, along with other 16th Air Force personnel and the Poland Cyber Command members pose for a photo at 16th Air Force headquarters, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, June 26, 2023. Combining 16th Air Force and Poland Cyber Command’s capabilities and expertise represents a foundational advantage over these threat actors that must be protected and reinforced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern)
This work, Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command
