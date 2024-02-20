Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, along with other 16th Air Force personnel and the Poland Cyber Command members pose for a photo at 16th Air Force headquarters, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, June 26, 2023. Combining 16th Air Force and Poland Cyber Command’s capabilities and expertise represents a foundational advantage over these threat actors that must be protected and reinforced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern)

