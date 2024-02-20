Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Securing the Information Environment: 16th Air Force joins forces with Poland Cyber Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Matthew McGovern 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, along with other 16th Air Force personnel and the Poland Cyber Command members pose for a photo at 16th Air Force headquarters, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, June 26, 2023. Combining 16th Air Force and Poland Cyber Command’s capabilities and expertise represents a foundational advantage over these threat actors that must be protected and reinforced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:32
    VIRIN: 230626-F-YI823-1001
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    U.S. Cyber Command
    Poland Cyber Command

